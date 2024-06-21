South Africa: The National Arts Festival - Still Pure Gold After 50 Brilliant Years

20 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The National Arts Festival has thrived during a tumultuous half-century, even surviving the arrest of a play's entire cast. This year, its golden anniversary, it honours the past and looks to the future.

The golden anniversary, they say, is symbolic of timeless quality. The National Arts Festival (NAF) -- which takes place in Makhanda from 20 to 30 June -- will pay homage this year to the past in the present.

The umbrella that will cover this -- the most diverse festival in the country -- is the theme "Shaping Together", represented by a nest created by social weaver birds.

These weavers, unlike their relatives that construct single-unit nests, are "extremely gregarious", which ties in with the festival's motto: "co-creating a future".

Huge nests can be seen weighing down trees in the arid southern plains of the country and can be home to a community of about 500 birds.

Gold has brought riches and ruin in South Africa but as a substance it is cosmic, created in outer space, and is even found as a trace element in every living human. We each possess about 0.229mg of gold as a conductor of energy.

The NAF, the country's longest-running showcase for the arts, has always served as a barometer for the country's heart, mind, body and soul. This year, a stunning 200 diverse offerings, including art, dance, comedy, satire, music and theatre, will take...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.