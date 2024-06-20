Nigeria Absent in List of Top 10 Best African Countries for Women

Nigeria has been left out of the top 10 best countries in Africa for women with Namibia leading the pack, according to report by the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index.

Coming in second position is South Africa with Mozambique, Burundi and Rwanda taking third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Recall in recent time, several African countries have made remarkable progress in reducing gender inequality, signaling a period of empowerment and advancement for women across the continent.

Through conscientious efforts in economics, health, education, and politics, the narrative of gender inequality is being significantly transformed.

While some African communities still face severe gender equality challenges, many others are making notable advancements in ensuring women's proper representation and participation.

One of the most significant achievements is the increased political representation of women in numerous African nations, setting a benchmark for gender equality in governance.

Literacy rates among young women have also experienced a considerable rise, creating a ripple effect of empowerment that extends to their families and communities.

Despite the progress, some African communities still grapple with pronounced gender equality issues.

However, the overall trend indicates that Africa is gradually moving closer to eliminating the gender gap.

The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2024 Insight report highlights the progress made by several countries in just one year.

Here is the list of the top 10 African countries according to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index:

Top 10 best African countries for women in 2024

Namibia South Africa Mozambique Burundi Rwanda Cape Verde Liberia Eswatini Zimbabwe Botswana

