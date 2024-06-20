Liberia: President Boakai Appoints Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi As Executive Director of Office of War and Economic Crimes Court

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has appointed Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, as the Executive Director of the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court. President Boakai stated that Cllr. Massaquoi's appointment aligns with the Executive Order establishing this office and expressed confidence in his ability to expedite its full implementation.

"As you are aware, the establishment of this office and the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia represents a historic milestone in the fight against corruption and impunity in this country," President Boakai remarked. "I am convinced that combating these corrosive practices in our society will contribute to peace, sustainable development, and prosperity. You are expected to use your best efforts to ensure the success of this initiative. I trust that you will carry out your duties with utmost diligence, dedication, and loyalty to your country."

The appointment of Cllr. Massaquoi marks another significant step in the Liberian government's efforts to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court and end impunity. This move comes barely two months after President Boakai signed Executive Order #131, establishing the office to set up a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia.

President Boakai's decision followed the Legislature's joint resolution authorizing the creation of the necessary mechanisms and processes to establish a court to prosecute individuals responsible for war and economic crimes committed during Liberia's civil wars.

According to the executive order, "The office shall investigate, design, and prescribe the methodology, mechanisms, and processes for the establishment of a Special War Crimes Court for Liberia, as well as a National Anti-Corruption Court for Liberia."

The order also stipulates that the "Office of War and Economic Crimes Court shall be headed by an Executive Director who shall be an astute lawyer of impeccable character, knowledgeable in Liberian constitutional and criminal law, and capable of working with the international community in formulating the mechanisms, procedures, and processes necessary for establishing a war crimes court and an anti-corruption court for Liberia."