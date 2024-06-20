Nigeria: Reports of Victor Osimhen Ban Fake - NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation has described as outright falsehood, reports in some online publications on Wednesday that the football-governing body has slammed a ban on Super Eagles' forward Victor Osimhen from the team, for his social media outburst a few days ago.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, expressed amazement at the reports, saying the Federation has neither instructed a process nor has a process been concluded to ban the player from the National Team.

"The NFF hereby implores the media to join hands with the body to positively resolve issues and then focus on the big picture all the time, rather than needlessly escalate certain matters.

"There was no official communication from the NFF, yet some persons have gone to town to talk about a ban on Osimhen from the National Team. This is not good at all.

"Our focus currently is to resolve all matters around the Super Eagles and be able to look ahead with confidence to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the remaining six matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

"This is not the time to spread falsehood and foul the public space the more," he was quoted in a statement by the NFF media unit.