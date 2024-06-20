Nigeria: Govt, World Bank Trains 496 Youth in Web, App Development

Abuja — The World Bank and the federal government in partnership with Information Technology (IT) firms have trained 496 young Nigerians, comprising 218 males and 278 females in both Web and Mobile App Development.

Speaking at the flag-off/business pitching ceremony of World Bank Digital Skills Development Programme of the Federal Ministry of Education on yesterday in Abuja, the Project Leader, Ololade Awe, said in today's rapidly evolving world, digital proficiency is not merely an asset but a fundamental requirement for personal and professional success.

She noted that the digital revolution has transformed industries, economies, and societies at an unprecedented pace.

To harness its full potential, Awe stressed that there was a need to ensure that the country's workforce is equipped with the skills to navigate and lead in this new landscape.

She stated: "The World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Education are both renowned for their commitment to building and sustaining individual and societal development.

"They both recognise the critical importance of digital literacy. This programme is a testament to that recognition. By offering comprehensive training in digital skills namely web development and mobile application development, we aim to bridge the gap between current capabilities and future demands, fostering innovation, and enhancing employability."

Also, the National Project Coordinator, Mrs. Blessing Ehi Ogwu said that the selection process for the Innovation Grant Facility (IGF) project was a highly competitive one, adding that over 150 organisations applied.

Ogwu who was represented by IGF Consultant, Prof. Ndem Ayara explained that the IGF was a component of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the acquisition of skills (IDEAS) project.

According to him, "It is a project of the Federal Ministry of Education while being assisted by the World Bank. The aim of the project is to provide digital skills to young Nigerians especially Women and Persons-with-disabilities so they can become employable."