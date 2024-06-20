Nigeria: Ribadu Inspects Community Mosque Project, Urges More Support

19 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Ribadu pledges support for the project to meet the aspiration of the community.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has expressed delight over community effort to establish a new Islamic centre in his Bako Ward of Yola South local government area in Adamawa State.

Speaking after touring the complex, which consists of a mosque, Islamic learning centre and other facilities, Mr Ribadu commended members of the community and other philanthropists who worked for the realisation of the project.

He called for more effort and financial support to enable completion of the complex which has reached 80 percent completion stage.

Mr Ribadu admonished members of the community to use the complex, when completed, as a rallying point for residents of the area and to advance learning especially among the youths.

"We complain a lot about eroding values. A lot of it is because we have abandoned proper learning and inculcating morals in our young ones. I hope this place will help address that," he said.

The NSA pledged to support the project to meet the aspiration of the community.

A community leader and member of the mosque project committee, Ahmadu Baminda, said community members used ths opportunity of the NSA's visit for the holiday to show him around the project and to seek his support towards its completion.

"We appreciate all you are doing as an illustrious member of this community. We hope that you will help us to see that this dream of our community to have a befitting Islamic centre is realised in good time," Mr Baminda said.

