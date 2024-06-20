Liberia: Trial Court Cancels Pul 2022 Elections, Orders Rerun

The Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court sitting in Gbarnga, Bong County, has canceled the results of the controversial elections of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) 2022.

In a landmark ruling on a Motion for Summary Judgment, Judge J. Boima Kontoe ordered an entire rerun of the PUL 2022 elections on or before October 18, 2024.

Judge Kontoe ordered the rerun because the PUL 2022 elections were conducted in violation of the Union's Constitution and the PUL elections Campaign Guidelines.

In the ruling, Judge Kontoe mandated the constitution of an interim committee of seven former presidents of the PUL and four media elders to take over the PUL's leadership.

The eleven-member committee is tasked with conducting fresh, free, and fair elections and cleaning the PUL voter roll consistent with Article 10 Section 7 of the Union's Constitution.

The Motion for Summary Judgment was filed on February 26, 2024, by lawyers representing the National Campaign Management Team of Julius Kanubah for the PUL presidency.

The motion sought the Judge to rule on the original Petition for Declaratory Judgment filed on November 18, 2022, by Team Kanubah about violations of the PUL Constitution.

The Petition for Declaratory Judgment bordered on violations of the PUL Constitution regarding the failure of the PUL former leadership of Charles Coffey to produce a credible Membership Register.

Team Kanubah complained that rather than producing a Membership Register, Coffey, along with the Committees on Membership, Congress, and the Subcommittee on Elections and Inauguration, published what they called a "voter roll."

The voter roll produced by Coffey and his allies was flooded with non-journalists and ineligible members, amounting to membership registration fraud - designed and orchestrated to steal the leadership elections of the PUL.

Besides, Coffey and his allies went ahead and staged a Midnight election of the PUL from 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (November 19, 2022) to 3:40 a.m. on Sunday (November 20, 2022), violating the PUL election campaign guidelines.

Meanwhile, Judge Kontoe has fined Charles Coffey-Daniel Nyakonah-Musa Kenneh-Akoi Baysah, former leader of the PUL, along with the relevant Committee Members and their lawyer US$300 each, for reckless attitude and disrespect to the Court by refusing to attend trial, despite being served several Court notices.

They were ordered to remit the fine into government coffers within 72 hours, failure upon which would lead to their arrest and detention at the Gbarnga Central Prison.

In the wake of the ruling, Team Kanubah will hold a special press conference on Thursday, June 20, 2024, during the afternoon hours.