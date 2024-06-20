Nigeria: Rema Wins Double At 2024 ASCAP London Music Awards

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema added to his impressive list of accolades as his global hit 'Calm Down' swept the 2024 ASCAP London Music Awards, winning both Song of the Year and Top Streaming Song.

The song's co-writers and co-producers, Michael Hunter, known professionally as London, and Andre Vibez, were also recognized for their contributions to the award-winning track.

These victories elevate Rema's total American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) awards to three, the highest number achieved by any Nigerian or African artist to date.

In 2024 alone, Rema has garnered six prestigious awards, solidifying his status as the most awarded African artist of the year.

His accolades include one Trends Award in Brazil, one iHeartRadio Music Award, one ASCAP Pop Music Award, and two ASCAP London Music Awards.

This comes as 'Calm Down' on Monday made history as the first Afrobeats song to surpass 1 billion on-demand streams in the United States, marking a significant milestone in the global music scene.

Vanguard News