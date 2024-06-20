Nigeria: Oxford University Confers Honorary Doctorate Degree On Okonjo-Iweala

20 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Oxford.

The former Nigerian Minister of Finance disclosed this in a post and photos on X.com on Wednesday

She wrote, "A great honour to be recognised today by Oxford University with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.litt. honoris causa).

A great honor to be recognised today by Oxford University with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.litt. honoris causa). A marvellous ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre followed by receptions at All Souls and St Johns Colleges. With Chancellor Lord Christopher Patten and... pic.twitter.com/FIdf5Q4Hd6-- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) June 19, 2024

"A marvellous ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre followed by receptions at All Souls and St Johns Colleges."

Captioning the photos, Okonjo-Iweala noted that her husband and daughter were present at the event, sharing a picture they took together.

She added, "With Chancellor Lord Christopher Patten and Vice-Chancellor Dr Irene Tracey and the other 5 Honorands- Sir Michael Palin, Warren East, Sir #demishassabis, Professor Salim Yusuf, and #ShankarAnoushka. Also with my husband, Dr Ikemba Iweala and my daughter, Dr #onyiiwealamdphd."

"With Professor #NgaireWoods - Dean of the Blavatnik School, Baroness #ValerieAmos - Master of University College, Oxford, Mr Hosh Ibrahim of the #Mo_IbrahimFdn, Sir #ian_goldin and with members of the Oxford Africa Society."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.