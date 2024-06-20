Nigeria: Oxford University Confers Honorary Doctorate Degree On Okonjo-Iweala

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Oxford.

The former Nigerian Minister of Finance disclosed this in a post and photos on X.com on Wednesday

She wrote, "A great honour to be recognised today by Oxford University with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.litt. honoris causa).

A great honor to be recognised today by Oxford University with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.litt. honoris causa). A marvellous ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre followed by receptions at All Souls and St Johns Colleges. With Chancellor Lord Christopher Patten and... pic.twitter.com/FIdf5Q4Hd6-- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) June 19, 2024

"A marvellous ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre followed by receptions at All Souls and St Johns Colleges."

Captioning the photos, Okonjo-Iweala noted that her husband and daughter were present at the event, sharing a picture they took together.

She added, "With Chancellor Lord Christopher Patten and Vice-Chancellor Dr Irene Tracey and the other 5 Honorands- Sir Michael Palin, Warren East, Sir #demishassabis, Professor Salim Yusuf, and #ShankarAnoushka. Also with my husband, Dr Ikemba Iweala and my daughter, Dr #onyiiwealamdphd."

"With Professor #NgaireWoods - Dean of the Blavatnik School, Baroness #ValerieAmos - Master of University College, Oxford, Mr Hosh Ibrahim of the #Mo_IbrahimFdn, Sir #ian_goldin and with members of the Oxford Africa Society."

Vanguard News