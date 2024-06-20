Nigeria: NFF Denies Banning Osimhen From Super Eagles

The general secretary said the focus of the NFF is to get the Super Eagles on track in the 2025 AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described as false reports in some online media that the federation has banned Super Eagles' forward Victor Osimhen from the team for his recent social media outburst.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, in a statement on Thursday, expressed amazement at the reports.

According to him, the federation has neither instructed a process nor has a process been concluded to ban the player from the national team.

"The NFF hereby implores the media to join hands with the body to positively resolve issues and then focus on the big picture all the time, rather than needlessly escalate certain matters.

"There was no official communication from the NFF, yet some persons have gone to town to talk about a ban on Osimhen from the National Team. This is not good at all," he said.

The general secretary said the focus of the NFF is to get the Super Eagles on track in the 2025 AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"Our focus is to resolve all matters around the Super Eagles and be able to look ahead with confidence to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the remaining six matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

"This is not the time to spread falsehood and foul the public space the more." Mr Sanusi said.

It will be recalled that Osimhen recently went on a rant on social media against Finidi George, the former Super Eagles head coach, few hours after he resigned from the job.

Osimhen had accused Finidi of allegedly questioning his commitment to the national team.

