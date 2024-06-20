West Africa: Ghana Introduces Largest Floating Solar PV System

Ghana has launched West Africa's largest floating solar PV system to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. The country is looking to tap into a sustainable energy source, which couldn't have come at a more pressing time.

Recently, the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company Limited announced a three-week power outage due to reduced gas supply from Nigeria.

As seen in DW, The 5-megawatt plant situated at the Bui generating unit in the Bono area uses photovoltaic modules to power water infrastructure, preserving land while lowering the need to chop down trees.

The project's engineers revealed that the panels also provide a healthy environment for fish to breed beneath them, encouraging fingerling development and maintaining aquatic ecosystems.

While this project seems practical, it has not been without its complications. According to the report by DW, approximately a thousand people across eight communities have been displaced due to the construction of the project.

There is also the question of the environmental impact such a large-scale project could trigger. Already, its dam flooded almost one-fifth of the adjacent national park as well as fertile farmland, and fishermen living downstream believe circumstances have deteriorated since its construction.

On the flip side, the country has argued that this project would help the environment by reducing the use of fossil fuels, and help the West African Gold Coast achieve its objective of generating 10 percent of its power from renewables by 2030. -

