Ghana: Absa Bank Ghana Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director Earns Top Honours At Premier Marketing Leadership Awards

Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Absa Bank Ghana has been awarded the Transformational Marketing Leader of the Year at the Premier Marketing Leadership Awards, held in Accra.

The award is in recognition of her significant contributions to the field of marketing within the banking sector.

Absa Bank Ghana also clinched the prestigious Marketing Team of the Year (Banking Sector - Gold Category).

Led by Mrs Tamakloe, the Marketing and Corporate Affairs team has been instrumental in the recent repositioning of the Absa Bank Ghana brand and the reveal of its new tagline, 'Your Story Matters,' emphasising a customer-centred approach that fosters meaningful relationships and ensures a seamless customer experience.

"I feel fortunate to be part of a forward-looking organisation that gives me the room to do what I love which has contributed significantly to building such a loved brand in Ghana," Mrs. Tamakloe said during her acceptance speech.

She dedicated her award to her team, praising their dedication and innovative spirit.

The Premier Marketing Leadership Awards recognise individuals, teams, and organisations that demonstrate outstanding leadership, creativity, and innovation in marketing.

The awards highlight the industry's best practices and serve as a platform to inspire and promote a culture of excellence within the marketing community.

The ceremony was attended by luminaries from various industries, including Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, retail, Healthcare, banking, and technology, all gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements of their peers.