Nigeria: 1,000 Mentored At Stability, Sustenance Business Summit in Delta

More than 1,000 participants at the just-concluded Stability and Sustenance Business Summit in Warri, Delta State, have learnt the ideals of social and economic values aimed at business growth.

The social and economic growth strategy was delivered by Victory Ighelogbo, small business growth strategist with over a decade experience in scaling startups and medium scale businesses.

At the event themed 'Small Business Huge Profit', the SME Growth Strategist described both social and economic values of business as essential in helping to scale businesses from small to medium and eventually, large scale and conglomerates.

Ighelogbo explained that, "the social aspect of business is simply creating a value, a unique solution to an existing or potential problem. It is about trying to create a service or product that will elicit demand from people within or outside your immediate community."

He continued that, "as the business continue to provide solutions and attract sales, growth will set in and lead to business economic values which will result to job creation and business sustainability and profit."

Five selected mentees got N50,000.00 grant each to grow their respective businesses alongside free mentorship clinics by the Stability and Sustenance team led by the founder and entrepreneur-missionary, Melody Fidel Okwuazu.

One of the lucky five entrepreneurs who received N50,000,00 grant and free mentorship opportunity, Enis Esther, said she learnt that, "as a small scale entrepreneur, there is the need for mentorship, emotional intelligence, superb customer service skillset and the provide services that solves existing or potential challenges."

Stability and Sustenance Business Summit is a brainchild of Okwuazu, who in the past decade has coached over 10,000 youths physically and virtually on skills acquisition and monetisation, disbursed business grants to over 100 youth and in late 2023 got recognised for his youth mentorship with 'The Future Awards Africa Prize for Service to Young People'.