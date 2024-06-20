Kenya: Sakaja Urges City Residents to Enlist On SHIF As He Clears Bills for Stranded Patients

20 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has urged Nairobi residents to register with the new health insurance under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), as the city transitions from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Highlighting the affordability of the program, Sakaja emphasized that it costs only Sh300 and can cover hospital bills in times of need.

He expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for rolling out the program, noting that it will enhance access to health services for everyone.

Sakaja made the remarks after clearing hospital bills for several patients who were stranded at Mbagathi Hospital.

"Enlisting for SHIF will help our facilities offer even better services," he said.

He encouraged people to seize the opportunity to register for SHIF, especially with the national government's approval of a framework to transition from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA) starting July 1, 2024.

To support the transition, the Ministry of Health will lead a mass registration exercise across all 47 counties, beginning June 21, 2024.

