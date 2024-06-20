Ghana: Akufo-Addo Reappoints Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu As Auditor-General

20 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu's appointment extended for two years, a move announced in a notice to all Audit Service staff on July 19, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo has given a two-year extension of duty to the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

A notice from the Audit Service dated July 19, 2024, circulated to all staff, announced the extension of the tenure.

"I wish to bring to the information of all staff that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, has extended the tenure of the office of the Auditor General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for the next two years," the notice read.

The Audit Service warmly congratulated Auditor-General Mr. Asiedu on his reappointment, which came after his original retirement date of August 1, 2024, had been scheduled by statutory requirements.

"Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu was due for statutory retirement from Service on August 1, 2024. The Service extends its congratulations to our Auditor General on the extension of his appointment. Thank you," the notice added.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.