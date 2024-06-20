Ghana: Akufo-Addo Reappoints Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu As Auditor-General

Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu's appointment extended for two years, a move announced in a notice to all Audit Service staff on July 19, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo has given a two-year extension of duty to the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

"I wish to bring to the information of all staff that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, has extended the tenure of the office of the Auditor General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for the next two years," the notice read.

The Audit Service warmly congratulated Auditor-General Mr. Asiedu on his reappointment, which came after his original retirement date of August 1, 2024, had been scheduled by statutory requirements.

"Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu was due for statutory retirement from Service on August 1, 2024. The Service extends its congratulations to our Auditor General on the extension of his appointment. Thank you," the notice added.