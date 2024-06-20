Nigeria: Super Eagles Drop to 38th in FIFA Rankings

20 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Super Eagles have experienced a decline in the latest FIFA men's ranking, which was released on Thursday morning.

The three-time African champions dropped eight places from 30th position to the 38th position in the FIFA ranking.

Following a 1-1 draw against South Africa's Bafana Bafana in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and a subsequent 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in a match held in Ivory Coast, the Super Eagles faced challenges in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria also dropped two places and is now ranked fifth behind, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Cote d'Ivoire, respectively.

World champions Argentina retained their number one position on the ranking, with France, Belgium, Brazil, and England completing the top five in the world.

The Lone Stars of Liberia emerged as the top climber in the rankings, advancing 10 positions to achieve their highest-ever rank of 142nd. The team also had the most points, gaining 37.47 points.

Equatorial Guinea saw the largest decline, dropping 10 positions and losing 47.53 points, reflecting a notable downturn in their ranking.

San Marino occupies the bottom spot in the ranking of 210 teams, with Eritrea being the sole unranked country.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.