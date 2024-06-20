Nigeria: Super Eagles Drop to 38th in FIFA Rankings

The Super Eagles have experienced a decline in the latest FIFA men's ranking, which was released on Thursday morning.

The three-time African champions dropped eight places from 30th position to the 38th position in the FIFA ranking.

Following a 1-1 draw against South Africa's Bafana Bafana in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and a subsequent 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in a match held in Ivory Coast, the Super Eagles faced challenges in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria also dropped two places and is now ranked fifth behind, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Cote d'Ivoire, respectively.

World champions Argentina retained their number one position on the ranking, with France, Belgium, Brazil, and England completing the top five in the world.

The Lone Stars of Liberia emerged as the top climber in the rankings, advancing 10 positions to achieve their highest-ever rank of 142nd. The team also had the most points, gaining 37.47 points.

Equatorial Guinea saw the largest decline, dropping 10 positions and losing 47.53 points, reflecting a notable downturn in their ranking.

San Marino occupies the bottom spot in the ranking of 210 teams, with Eritrea being the sole unranked country.