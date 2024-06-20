Kisumu — Anti- Finance Bill demonstrators in Kisumu engaged police in running battles as they lit bonfires on the road.

The peaceful protest staged by Generation Z from Kondele marched through the city streets before being overtaken by marauding youths.

The youths pelted the Central Police station with stones.

Police however restrained themselves within the station, while monitoring the situation.

Demonstrations are underway in various parts of the country.

In Nairobi, police lobbed teargas to disperse protestors with City Hall way and Parliament building cordoned off with heavy security.

The protests also rocked Nakuru town where chanting youths walked along the main Kenyatta Avenue waving placards with various messages.

Similar peaceful demonstrations are underway in Eldoret, Nanyuki, Nyeri, Kisii and Kakamega.