Nigeria: World Refugees Day - NHRC Seeks Government Supports for Displaced People, Migrants, Others

The NHRC says data shows the Nigerian government needs to focus on the plight of refugees.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the government and other duty-bearers to show more commitment and solidarity towards protecting and supporting refugees.

They also include migrants, asylum seekers, stateless persons and internally displaced persons. The NHRC said they needed the government's support to rebuild their lives in dignity.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a media briefing to commemorate the 2024 World Refugees Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Refugees Day is commemorated on 20 June annually.

NAN also reports that the world marks the day to celebrate and honour refugees around the world and encourage the people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

Mr Ojukwu noted that refugees and other persons living in similar conditions deserve to be protected, considering that they were usually not the architects of their plights.

He added that they were victims of circumstances like insurgency, natural disasters, harsh economic conditions and human rights violations.

Mr Ojukwu observed that the 2024 celebration theme, "Solidarity with Refugees", was a reminder that everyone needed support.

" A support and a home where basic survival needs are met, not just a hostile environment which exposes one to different human rights violations.

" There is the need to build inclusive health systems and ensure equitable care for refugees.

" It is imperative to celebrate the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their homes or country against their wish due to conflicts or persecution," he said.

Mr Ojukwu said it was necessary to map out solutions to resettle them and help them have better livelihoods.

" Nigeria has its fair share of this population of concern arising from communal clashes, banditry, farmers and herders' clashes, Boko Haram, among others," he said.

According to Ojukwu, these have affected their rights to health care, education, employment, the dignity of the human person, and the right to housing, land and property.

He added that according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), World Refugee Day was a time to shine a light on the rights and dreams of refugees.

Mr Ojukwu stated that the celebration helped to mobilise the political will and resources to enable the refugees to enjoy a new lease of life.

" As of May 2024, the UNHCR gave Nigerian refugees 71,728, with refugee returnees 27,725, indicating that the Nigerian government needed to focus their attention on the plight of refugees.

" This will bring the numbers of refugees to the barest minimum.

" I am using this occasion to reaffirm the Commission's steadfastness in advocating for the rights of refugees.

" I am also calling on the government and stakeholders to do more to protect refugees and ensure that they are safely returned to their communities.

" This is as enshrined in the Refugee Convention and Human Rights Treaties," he said.

(NAN)