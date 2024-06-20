Nigeria: One Killed, Two Policemen Injured in Kano Violence - Official

20 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The victim died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano.

Some suspected hoodlums have unleashed mayhem on Jaen Makera quarters in the Kano metropolis, killing one person and injuring two police officers.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said that the suspects killed Muktar Garba, also known as Babalia, during the incident.

Mr Gumel said Mr Garba died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, adding that his corpse has been released to his relatives for burial.

The police boss said that the hoodlums, who were carrying dangerous weapons, despite the presence of police officers in the area, started attacking innocent people.

He said more reinforcement from the police tactical team and nearby divisions was deployed to the area, and peace was restored as the hoodlums fled.

The commissioner said efforts are being intensified to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

He said some other groups of hoodlums on Wednesday engaged in street fights, using dangerous weapons at Yan Dillalai and Jaen Makera, but were dispersed by the police.

Mr Gumel said the two policemen, Wasilu Umar and Abdulmalik Yusif, who were injured during the incident, were treated and discharged from the hospital.

He said that a suspect, Umar Shuaibu, was arrested for attacking Mr Yusif, while a vehicle attached to Filin Hockey was destroyed.

The commissioner said the command is working to address the underlying causes of violence and promote lasting peace and well-being for all individuals affected.

He said normalcy has returned to the area as police personnel monitor the situation.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.