Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Pledges to Deepen Ghana-South Africa Relations

The President of Ghana has pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and has expressed confidence in South Africa's continued growth as he congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his reelection as President of South Africa, pledging to continue strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

In his congratulatory message on June 19, 2023, Akufo-Addo highlighted the foundation of mutual respect, trust, and shared passion for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development that underpins the relationship between Ghana and South Africa.

"The bond of friendship between our nations is strong. Together, we can achieve our people's aspirations for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development," Akufo-Addo said.

Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence in South Africa's future under Ramaphosa's leadership, noting that the country's continued growth will have a positive impact on the African continent. He emphasized the timely significance of Ramaphosa's leadership as Africa seeks economic recovery, social progress, and integration.

"I am confident that under your leadership, South Africa will continue to reinforce her position as a champion of progress and prosperity on the African continent. A strong, united, and prospering South Africa is indeed a great force for progress in Africa," he said.

He stressed the timely significance of his leadership as Africa seeks economic recovery, social progress, and integration

"Your assumption of office comes at a crucial time when the continent is striving for economic recovery, social development, and continental integration. I am confident that, under your continued leadership, South Africa will attain greater heights," he added.

Ramaphosa's reelection was secured with 283 votes in Parliament's inaugural session, defeating Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who received 44 votes.

The African National Congress (ANC) formed a coalition government with several parties to create a national unity government after losing its majority in the recent national elections.