Nigeria: Datti Storms Abia As Super Eagles Star, Onyeka Moves to Set Up Football Academy

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba -Ahmed, has applauded the developmental strides of Gov. Alex Otti, declaring that the sun is at last shining over the state.

Sen. Baba-Ahmed when he visited Governor Otti in Abia State, in company of Nigeria's Super Eagles midfield player Frank Onyeka, who has come to build a World-class Football Academy in the State.

"The sun is shining in Abia State finally. I am glad that truth is beginning to prevail and people are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

"I rejoice with the good people of Abia State for this change they've been able to bring for themselves. And, I call on them to continue to see us, myself and His Excellency Peter Obi as their brothers and partners in this progress", an excited Sen. Baba-Ahmed said.

Speaking further on the purpose of his visit, he said, "I brought your own son whom I have adopted, again, to his father the Governor of Abia State. He goes by the name Frank Onyeka.

"He plays football for Nigeria and how we met and became close to the extent that I adopted him is that he is going into the line of education.

"Never mind that they are playing sports - football. Football is education. That is my calling. That also happens to be the calling of our leader here (Governor Otti) who has already been leading with remarkable 20% of budget allocation in education of Abia State budget,

"...which is close to 26% of UNESCO and World Bank, and the UN. And I believe before the end of his 8-year tenure Insha Allah, he will make that 26% and possibly exceed."

Sen. Datti commended Governor Otti for the warm, special and prompt attention that was given to him and Governor Otti's firm promise to help Frank Onyeka realize his dream of building a sports academy in Abia State.

He said, "This is a legacy that has brought all of our careers and ambitions together. When I spoke to His Excellency he said this is a simple one. I will fix it, you don't need to come and I said Your Excellency, the important things need to be treated as such.

"I will bring this your son to you. And, about the greatest honour that a visitor can be given, I was invited when the meeting (Executive Council Meeting) was paused to attend to me.

"And we presented our case about a football academy by the son of Abia State to His Excellency the Governor, who has made a noble honourable promise to the realization of that noble dream. I thank you very much."

Responding, Gov. Otti said that it was a great pleasure to have His Excellency, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed visit Abia with his adopted son who is also my son, from Umunneoche Local Government of Abia state and his beautiful wife, describing their visit as good news.

"Interestingly, this is good news because they are coming to invest in Abia State. And all that I am required to do is to use my red pen and issue them a C of O (Certificate of Occupancy) and that I will do in the next 48 hours.

"I expect that the investment would be made, he is not looking to borrow the money, he has the funding and he just wants to give back to his State, support young people who want to be like him because he started like this too.

"So we are very grateful, we are very happy that distinguished Senator, His Excellency brought them himself," a delighted Governor Otti said.

Frank Onyeka who also plays for English Premiership side, Brentford FC of England said he was bringing the investment back home because of the changes Governor Otti is bringing to the State and the need to give back to society.

"Because I have seen the Governor's vision in improving the State and also trying to bring more investments into the State. So for me, I think I'm happy to come back to my State, I also want to give back to the people of Abia State, that's why I am here."

The investment visit no doubt has further given a boost to Governor Otti's progressive push in the sports sector having promised to build a standard Games Village at Nsulu.