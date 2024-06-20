Liberia: Passion Farm Revitalizes Operations With Ministry of Agriculture's Star-P Grant

Gbarnga — After facing severe setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Passion Farm, led by CEO S. Tonola Valkpah, is making a strong comeback in the agricultural sector with the aid of a significant grant from the World Bank's STAR-P Project under the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA).

Established in 2018, Passion Farm initially had a capacity for 20,000 birds but was forced to shut down operations during the global pandemic.

The farm, which currently housed over 7,000 chickens, could not sustain its activities due to a lack of funds and the unavailability of agricultural loans from local banks.

"The farm wasn't operating before the grant. We couldn't access agriculture loans from all the banks we visited," explained Valkpah. "All the banks were prepared to give us investment loans into real estate to invest in hotels but agriculture loan, we never got it. And because of COVID, we didn't have enough funds to reinvest."

In 2023, the STAR-P Project provided a lifeline to Passion Farm with a grant of nearly $70,000, though the farm had applied for $250,000.

This funding enabled the farm to acquire 8,000 chickens, purchased 35 metric tons of feed, and secured necessary medications.

"The STAR-P Grant was a survivor for the management of Passion to restart its farming activities," Valkpah noted.

Currently, Passion Farm produces around 17 cartons of eggs daily, meeting the high demand for locally produced eggs known for their superior quality and longer lifespan compared to imports.

Despite its success, Passion Farm faces significant challenges, particularly in sourcing feed.

"I spend close to $16,000 every month on feed, and that is a major challenge; $10,000 from the $16,000 is spent on corn alone, and we don't have corn farmers to supply us with enough corn," Valkpah explained.

Looking ahead, Valkpah envisions expanding the farm to house 100,000 chickens, producing affordable fresh eggs for Lofa, Bong, and Nimba counties.

The ambitious expansion plan includes installing solar panels costing $300,000, producing organic fertilizer, and setting up a feed production factory.

Additional investments in equipment like trucks and pickups are also part of the vision to enhance production and supply.

The farm's diverse operations extend beyond poultry, encompassing vegetables, fisheries, pig farming, edible insects like bamboo worms, maggot production for fish feed, and livestock farming with cows, goats, and sheep.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, activities such as flies farming were halted and will resume once the farm's expansion is achieved.

In addressing the broader challenges in Liberia's poultry sector, the STAR-P Project has also supported local initiatives like the New Vision Integrated Farming Group, led by David Moore.

This group received $100,000 to add value to animal feed production in Bong County, focusing on poultry and pig farming.

"The grant was able to secure a set of equipment and structure a processing plant for animal feeds," Moore stated.

The initiative not only produces feeds but also trains farmers on proper animal nutrition, aiming to produce 12 metric tons of feed monthly.

Both Valkpah and Moore emphasized the critical need for government investment in the agricultural sector, particularly in feed production.

"One reason why the protein sources coming from animals are limited is because of feed," Moore explained.

As Passion Farm and New Vision Integrated Farming strive to meet the high demand for quality agricultural products, their success underscores the importance of continued support and investment in Liberia's agriculture to ensure food security and economic growth.