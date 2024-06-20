Liberia: LMHRA Seizes Over $4,000 Expired Pharmaceuticals in Ganta

Ganta — The Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) has seized a huge quantity of expired pharmaceuticals formed in the possession of NAND Pharmacy branch# 3 in Ganta, Nimba County.

FrontPage Africa reliably gathered that most of the seized pharmaceuticals, including Oral Rehydration Salts, Folic Acid, Clotrimazole cream, Decloron Gee among others, got expired since 2022 and in early 2024, but were still being sold to the public in Ganta.

In line with its regular inspection exercise, LMHRA has disclosed plan to crackdown on those involved in trading expired pharmaceuticals through visitation of various pharmacies and drugstores in Ganta and other parts of Nimba County in search of expired drugs that are believed to be sold to the public.

LMHRA's authorities said their operation is targeting a reported huge quantity of fake and expired pharmaceuticals being smuggled from Guinea to Liberia and placed in pharmacies and drug stores across Ganta City and other parts of Nimba County.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) recently impounded and turned over a truck filled with pharmaceutical products to LMHRA. The LMHRA authorities in the county are yet to make full disclosure to the public on the impounded pharmaceutical truck.

State security forces have confided in FPA that removal of major checkpoints across Nimba County is the leading cause for the reported increase in smuggling of pharmaceuticals from neighboring Guinea to Liberia. They complained that in the absence of security checkpoints, smugglers are now having easy access into the country through Nimba County.