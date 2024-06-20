Gambia: Police Shoot Suspect During Routine Patrol in Fass Njaga Choi

Officers of the GPF shot one Momodou Jallow on his buttocks during one of their intensified patrols in Fass Njaga Choi early Saturday morning.

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Cadet Assistance Superintendent Modou Musa Sisawo, disclosed the information which he said occurred in an area known for cross-border criminal activities and attacks, especially on police officers.

"In response to this, the Police Intervention Unit (PIU), made an increased deployment in patrols to curb these incidents and to maintain security. During one of these intensified patrols in the early hours of Saturday 15th June 2024 between 03:00 am and 04:00 am, police officers encountered one Momodou Jallow suspiciously loitering around a shop owned by a Mauritanian. When the officers requested him to submit to a search, he refused and fled carrying a bag with him, and in the ensuing confrontation, he was shot on the buttocks," he said; adding that after surrendering, Jallow was eventually arrested and a search on him revealed three bundles of suspected cannabis in his possession. Cadet ASP Sisawo said the victim was taken to the Amdalai Police Station for processing and transported to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul for further medical treatment.

"The victim is reported to be in a stable condition with a gunshot wound on the buttocks. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by police in managing the security threats in the region, particularly those involving drug traffickers and cross-border crime," he noted.