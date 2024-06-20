Nigeria: More Students Now Study Computer Science At University

More students now apply to study computer science at higher institution of learning in the country as virtually everything is computerised and done via computer, an expert has said.

Speaking with Daily Trust on why computer science had the highest number of students reading it in the universities across the country, a Lagos based education expert, Alhaja Muinah Gbadamosi said today's youths are 'computer youths' and they want "easy" course that is already part of their everyday life.

" The reason is clear: virtually every aspect of our lives is run by ICT. The course (Computer Science) is also a gate way to many worlds of ICT, especially the in-thing: Artificial Intelligence", Gbadamosi said.

Our reporter reports that computer science, microbiology, accountancy and mass communications were top four courses by admission into various universities across the country during 2022/2023 academic session, according to the Federal Ministry of Education (FMOE).

The ministry in a data seen by Daily Trust also listed biochemistry, political science, business adminstration and cconomics as other top sought after courses by university admission seekers.

Others course rated as top include sociology and medical laboratory science.

It stated that in the academic session under review, 23, 732 students were admitted into various public and private universities across the country, with Imo (1,501), Delta (1,386) and Anambra (1,346) getting the highest number of candidates by state.

The federal ministry of education data also stated that 16,440 seekers were admitted into the universities to study Microbiology with Benue( 1,004), Imo (1,002) and Ondo (803) topping the candidates by state.

It said 14, 303 students gained admission into various universities spread across the country to read

Accountancy/Accounting with Oyo states (1,026), Ogun (932) and Imo (820) having the highest number.

The fourth popular course by admission, according to FMOE, is

Mass Communication with 14,009 seekers offered admission to study the main course for journalists. Imo (992), Delta (833) and Ogun (831) had the highest number by state.

After mass communications, the next popular course is biochemistry with 13,662 students admitted in the 2022/2023 session. Imo: 839, Oyo: 780 and Anambra: 729 came top when considering admission by state.

Political science came right after biochemistry with 11,482 candidates admitted into various universities. Imo: 649, Benue: 549 and Enugu: 538 had the highest number of students reading the course.

After Political science came business administration with 10,043 students given admission to study the course. Anambra: 682, Ogun: 651 and Delta: 630 respectively.

The eight next most sought after course is economics with 8,925 candidates offered admission into universities across the country. Oyo: 616, Ogun: 580 and Imo: 569 topped the number of admission gainers to read the course by state.

Sociology with 7,774 on admission list in various public and private universities. Kogi: 507, Benue: 447 and Imo: 403 came top by state.

The tenth top course was Medical Laboratory Science with 7,484 offered admission. Imo: 696, Anambra: 601 and Taraba: 556 respectively topped states with highest students offered admission.