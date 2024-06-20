Liberia: Japanese Government Boosts Liberia's Economy Recovery Drive, Dedicates Modern Gbarnga Central Market

Monrovia — Marketers in Gbarnga, Bong County, will no longer have to bear the pinch of enduring a hot-sun hustle, just to fetch daily food for their family, following the dedication of the Central Gbarnga Modern Market Building, Wednesday, June 19.

The marketers had reportedly complained of standing under the hot subs to carry out business transactions, while they are usually chased away from their selling spots by property owners, before the construction of their new market building by the Government of Japan.

They now have a new business home, spacious to accommodate over 3,000 people, according to Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment Executive Director, Julius K. Sele.

The project which was dedicated at an official ceremony, has modern toilet annexes and a modern warehouse.

The government of Japan, through its Ambassador to Liberia, Mochizuki Hisanob turned over the modern market structure constructed in Bong County to the Government of Liberia for use by Marketers.

At the dedicatory ceremony, Ambassador Hisanob asserted that the construction of the market would alleviate the constraints faced by marketers in Gbarnga and other surrounding areas of Bong.

Ambassador Hisanob stated that such an initiative was also part of his country's bilateral support to the people of Liberia for development assistance.

He added that Japan remains committed to supporting Liberia's development drive in various areas to include economic development.

At the program, the Economic Advisor to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sahr Johnny lauded the Japanese Government on behalf of President Boakai for the developmental initiative.

He described the construction and dedication of the Gbarnga Central Market as a remarkable initiative that supports the President ARREST Agenda on economic development.

Johnny admonished the marketers to keep the market clean at all times and make use of the facility.

LACE Executive Director, Julius Sele, during the project noted that there were complaints from the masters of the need to have them settle at a location, where they would be able to sell peacefully.

Sele said the market project is one of the many infrastructure projects being sponsored by the Japanese Government for the people of Liberia.

He said Japan's continued support to Liberia cannot be overemphasized and demonstrates their true friendship with Liberia.

At the same time, Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Gabriel H. Salee has lauded Japan for its contribution to Liberia's development, noting that it speaks volume of the bilateral relationship between both countries.

Minister Salee admonished the marketers to use the modern structure given them for its intended purpose.

Besides the construction of the Gbarnga Central Market, Japan has also funded the construction of other market structures in Liberia to include the 14-Gobachop Market at Omega Community, Paynesville, and the Duala Market.

Curbing Liberia's Food Scarcity

The Japanese Government is so interested in helping Liberia solve its food scarcity crisis through the donation of rice and construction of milling facilities across the country.

In a bid to swell food supply, the Japanese Government on Tuesday, June 18, handed over US$1.5MKR Food Aid Rice to Liberia.

The Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received the donation of the consignment of rice from the Japanese Government, aimed at helping address the demand of food, especially rice, in the country.

The donation was received by Acting Foreign Affairs Minister, Gabriel Salee, from the Japanese Ambassador to Liberia, Mochizuki Hisanobu at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

The rice, valued at 300 Million Japanese Yen, and also estimated at US$1.5 Million, is under the Japanese Food Aid 2022 Program Agenda for Liberia.

Donating the rice to the Liberian Government, Japanese Ambassador Hisanobu noted that the donation of rice goes beyond Liberia and Japan's wonderful and shared relationship as well as long-standing mutual respect which was recently reinforced.

Ambassador Hisanobu noted that Japan remains consistent in its support to assist Liberia's food assistance program.

He said the food assistance program goes beyond just the donation of rice, but also the construction of infrastructures like rice mills that will support rice production in the country and also strengthen economic growth.

This additional support, according to him, will help the government to prevent rice shortage in the country, by providing technical support to enhance farmers' price production.

He said Japan sees the program as important since it will also help in the consistent production of seed rice that will reinforce and continue our production in the country, in addition to the donation of rice.

He lauded Liberia for its cooperation in ensuring that the food assistance project ran smoothly and hoped that the program would enable Liberia to meet its demand to become self-adequate in food production.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, Acting Foreign Affairs Minister, Gabriel A. Salee noted that the Liberia-Japan relationship goes beyond the Food Assistance Program to the country, to helping Human Resource Capacity Building, Infrastructure Development Social Responsibility, including the construction of market infrastructures across Liberia.

"Japan's Role in Liberia is immense, and we cannot just over-emphasize it as a government. We are grateful for the relationship and the Liberian government is wholeheartedly excited to receive such tremendous support from the Japanese people," Saydee said.

He said President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is aware of Japan's support for his ARREST Agenda.

Saydee noted that Liberia is appreciative that the Japanese government assistance to Liberia is also targeting market infrastructure to help boost the economy of Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He applauded Japan for thinking about Liberia's future, capacity building, and infrastructure development as well as technology in creating a better environment.

"As we come to receive this rice, we want to assure you that the Liberian Government will continue to do its best to sustain this program for Liberians," Minister Saydee averred.

He said the program is a great initiative and it has helped to put Liberia in the right direction.

He assured the government of Japan that Liberia would use the donation for its intended purpose.

The Japanese FoodAid to Liberia began in 2008 when the country experienced a food shortage as a result of an increase in the global price of rice.

As a result, the government drafted a project, which was submitted to the Government of Japan, which was accepted and is being rolled out in Nimba, Lofa, and Bong among others.

As part of this program, rice mill infrastructure systems are being set up to help local rice producers handily produce and supply rice on the market.

Also, as part of the program, various market structures were constructed to help boost economic growth.

Additionally, the Liberian Government is currently negotiating the construction of a Liberian wood workshop, which will also form a part of the program.