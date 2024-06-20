Nigeria Not a Mere Geographical Expression - Gowon

Mr Gowon commended the NIPR for its role in sustaining national unity amidst diverse challenges.

Nigeria's former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has commended the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for its pivotal role in fostering national unity since its establishment in 1963.

In a statement shared by the NIPR's Director of Public Relations, Stanley Ogadigo on Wednesday, Mr Gowon expressed his appreciation during a visit to his residence by an NIPR delegation led by its President, Ike Neliaku, on Tuesday in Abuja.

"I am happy for the efforts your institute is making and the support you are rallying to make sure that people believe in Nigeria, which shows that Nigeria is not just a geographical expression as some people have assumed," Mr Gowon said.The late sage and Premier of the defunct Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, had, in his book, "Path to Nigerian Freedom" described Nigeria as a mere geographical expression.

Mr Gowon, a retired army general, who led Nigeria from 1966 to 1975 and under whose leadership the country fought a 30-month civil war, underscored the importance of institutions like the NIPR in sustaining national unity amidst diverse challenges.

Earlier in a remark, Mr Neliaku said the visit to Mr Gowon was part of the institute's broader engagement strategy with relevant bodies and individuals to foster national cohesion.

He further announced plans for the NIPR's Diamond Anniversary celebration, scheduled for 27 June at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The event aims to honour outstanding Nigerians who have significantly contributed to the country's progress.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the SNECOU Group, Nicholas Ukachukwu, also received the delegation at his company's headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Ukachukwu, a former senator, lauded the NIPR's current leadership during their meeting.

He expressed readiness to collaborate with the NIPR on various initiatives, including the construction of a modern office complex.

NIPR serves as Nigeria's regulatory body for public relations practice. Over the decades, it has championed professional standards, provided education, and supported practitioners nationwide.

The institute's initiatives have significantly contributed to enhancing Nigeria's global image and promoting effective communication between government, businesses, and the public

The coming anniversary not only marks 60 years of the NIPR's service but also highlights its enduring impact on Nigeria's public relations landscape. It will celebrate milestones such as the establishment of regional chapters, accreditation of training programmes, and partnerships with international PR bodies.