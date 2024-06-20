Nigeria: Rivers Govt, Entrepreneur Partner to Revive Tourism, Entertainment

20 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anayo Onukwugha

The Rivers State government, through its Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA), has entered into a partnership deal with an entrepreneur and real estate developer, My-ACE China, to restore tourism and entertainment in the state.

The partnership deal was aimed at rebooting the economy of the state by restoring confidence in the economy as the state government seeks to boost ease of doing business (EoDB).

Speaking in Port Harcourt after the deal was sealed with RSTDA management, China, who is also the CEO of the Housing and Construction Mayor Limited, expressed excitements working with the state government.

He said: "I started estate business in Abuja. In 2021, we wanted to extend to Port Harcourt, but the first thing the CEO of our company then told me was all about insecurity in the Garden City and all the associated hypes. He asked me how I would need over five Mopol (military police operatives) to move about in Port Harcourt.

"The narrative then was that Port Harcourt was unstable and unsafe. We argued and agreed I would be the one to go, and if I was killed, he would stay away.

"Coming into Port Harcourt at last, I was shocked at the peace and stability, at the hospitality, at the liveliness, cuisine, housing potentials, etc. In housing, we were more than 100 brands in Abuja hustling for space, but I came into Port Harcourt and saw only two active brands. It was like I could beat them ad be the topmost.

"I called my people and said, this is a deep market. I staged the biggest event in Port Harcourt. It was shocking. People came out because of the shouting I did. This was the same Port Harcourt they said would swallow me. When I went into the nitty-gritty of doing business in Port Harcourt, I found why the narrative was looking gloomy."

Responding, RSTDA director-general, Yibo Koko, stated that the entrepreneur and real estate developer has demonstrated capacity and willingness to join in the task.

Koko further stated that some banks have also indicated interest in partnering with the agency to achieve the objective of the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration in the State's tourism sub-sector.

