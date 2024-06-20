Nigeria: Expert Seeks Inclusive Workplace for 'Sickle Cell Warriors'

An Nguvu change leader, Mariya Bagudu has called for the urgent need for inclusivity in the Nigerian workplace for individuals battling sickle cell anaemia.

The condition has caused them debilitating pain, frequent hospitalisations and often discrimination and isolation in their professional lives.

Bagudu's advocacy shed light on the harsh realities faced by those with sickle cell anaemia, as she emphasised that the physical challenges, societal stigma and misconceptions can lead to a lack of support and professional opportunities.

The Nguvu change leader's narrative includes the story of Amina, an accountant whose career is marred by scepticism and a lack of empathy from her colleagues and superiors.

According to her, this accountant served as a stark example of the everyday struggles faced by sickle cell warriors in the workplace.

Bagudu further called for a multifaceted approach to create a more inclusive and supportive work culture, including educating employers about the realities of sickle cell anaemia and advocating for fair hiring practices.

She said, "The job market in Nigeria is unforgiving, and for those with sickle cell, it's even more daunting; despite their qualifications, they are often unfairly viewed as liabilities, their dreams shattered by misconceptions about their health condition.

Employers, driven by stereotypes, often see them as liabilities, wrongly assuming they will require more sick days and fail to meet job demands".

"This discriminatory mindset not only stifles the professional growth and economic stability of those with sickle cell anaemia but also fuels a cycle of exclusion and inequality. The stigma attached to their illness robs talented individuals of the chance to showcase their abilities.

It's time to create a more inclusive and supportive work culture; by promoting education and awareness about sickle cell anaemia, we can shatter misconceptions and cultivate a compassionate environment where individuals are respected for their abilities and contributions.

It's time to stand up, speak out, and fight for the rights and dignity of Nigeria's sickle cell warriors, and they deserve to be seen for their strengths, not sidelined for their struggles," she urged.

The change leader seeks to empower individuals with sickle cell disease to pursue their career aspirations without fear of discrimination or prejudice while fostering a work environment that values diversity and provides reasonable accommodations.