Nigeria: Jigawa Targets 143,500 for Free Health Insurance

19 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Muh"dzangina Kura

Jigawa State government has concluded arrangements to commence registration of 143,500 vulnerable and less-privileged people for free health insurance under the Danmodi Care Programme.

The technical adviser to the state governor on healthcare, Alhaji Isa Surajo, revealed this during a one-day town hall meeting with relevant stakeholders on the programme held at the new Secretariat Dutse.

He explained that the program, under the Jigawa Health Equity Fund (JHEF), is meant to address the health disparities underlying Nigeria's health system.

"This programme is part of Governor Malam Umar Namadi's commitment to ensure access to essential healthcare services for all Jigawa citizens regardless of their socio-economic status or geographical location.

"The targeted beneficiaries included poor and vulnerable households, pregnant women, elderly groups 65 years to above, people with disabilities, sickle cell disease patients, HIV patients and orphans," Sirajo revealed.

While shedding more light on the occasion, the state commissioner of Information, Youth, Sport, and Culture, Hon Sagir Muhammad, said 500 beneficiaries will be selected from each of the 287 political wards across the 27 local government areas of the state.

He noted that the state social register will be used to select the beneficiaries. At the same time, religious leaders, civil societies, community groups, health workers, and other critical stakeholders will be involved in the process.

Speaking at the meeting, the chairman of the Joint National Association of People With Disabilities Jigawa State chapter, Hon Adamu Jigawar Tsada, thanked the government for the initiative and promised to give it all the necessary support to achieve its goals.

