Nigeria: Enugu Gov's Wife Enrols 1,701 Expectant Mothers On Health Insurance

Enugu State governor's wife, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, has launched the "Mama Care Initiative."

She enrolled 1,701 pregnant women in a one-year health insurance premium through it.

Mrs Mbah, who also doled out financial support and foodstuffs to expectant mothers drawn from the state's 17 local government areas, said Mama Care, an initiative of the Office of the Wife of the Governor of Enugu State and her pet project, the Custos Care Foundation, was aimed at boosting the government's effort to eradicate maternal and infant mortality in the state.

This was even as the commissioner for health, Prof Emmanuel Obi, described the gesture as a major milestone in Governor Peter Mbah's many initiatives to bring government closer to the grassroots through the construction of 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, many of which are already nearing completion.

On the Mama Care Initiative, Mrs Mbah said, "Too often, the joy of pregnancy is overshadowed by the fear and uncertainty brought about by financial constraints, leading many women to seek the services of traditional birth attendants. While these attendants have served their communities for generations, the realities of modern healthcare necessitate a shift towards facilities equipped to handle the complexities of childbirth.

"Through the Mama Care Initiative, we are taking decisive action to bridge this gap by paying for a one-year health insurance premium for 1,701 pregnant women across our 17 local government areas, ensuring that 100 women from each L.G.A will have access to comprehensive healthcare services, which includes not only antenatal care but also the safe and supervised conditions necessary for delivery in our hospitals and healthcare centres.

"Our vision is to significantly reduce maternal and infant mortality in our state. It is unacceptable that in this era, women should lose their lives giving birth or that infants should not survive their first days due to preventable complications.

"We aim to provide our mothers with the security and support they need to bring new life into the world safely and healthily. This commitment is to the welfare and healthcare of our mothers and children in Enugu State.

"The Mama Care Initiative is designed to provide essential services such as prenatal and postnatal care, nutritional support, health education, and access to medical resources. It will bring essential medical services directly to our communities, ensuring that even the most remote areas benefit from the expertise and care of our dedicated healthcare professionals.

"By combining the provision of health insurance with proactive medical outreach, we are creating a robust support system for our expectant mothers.

"It is a health intervention and pledge of support to every woman in Enugu State, a promise that we see you, hear you, and are committed to standing by you through one of the most critical phases of your life.

"We encourage all our pregnant mothers to utilise these services, to attend their antenatal appointments diligently, take their routine drugs religiously and to choose hospitals or healthcare centres for childbirth. Your health and the health of your baby are paramount."

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Amarachi Osita, thanked Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah for the gesture, noting that now all my worries are gone."