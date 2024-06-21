Liberia: President Boakai Applauds President Cyril Ramaphosa On His Re-Election

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has warmly congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa on the occasion of his re-election.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended his warmest congratulations to President Ramaphosa on his re-election to the highest seat of his country.

The Liberian leader stresses that his re-election as President for the second time is a manifestation of the trust and confidence the people of South Africa repose in him.

President Boakai expressed hope that as President Ramaphosaonce more assumes this noble but huge responsibility in shaping the future of his great country, he entertains hope that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between the two countries and peoples will be further strengthened in the spirit of African solidarity as they work together in furtherance of the principles of the African Union and the United Nations for the promotion of regional and international peace and security.

He then prayed that the Almighty God would continue to endow the South African leader with abundant wisdom and strength as he led his compatriots to greater prosperity.