Liberia: Local NGO Decries Lack of Govt's Support

The Program Manager of Zoe Empowers Liberia has decried what he termed as lack of support from officials of government towards the institution's programs in Liberia.

Rev. Isaac Sando Dowah said Zoe Empowers Liberia has been in Liberia over a decade ago, but all the support the institution is getting comes from the American People.

He said except for a few people like Rep. Ellen Attoh Wreh, Madam Victoria Worlubah Duncan and Mrs. Danieletta D. Asilton who sometimes identify with the entity, he has not seen anyone from government circle who has really shown commitment to supporting the Zoe Program in Liberia.

He disclosed that is catering to over eight thousand children in Liberia since the start of operations.

Rev. Dowah: "What can we give as our own local support to this program? This is the challenge that I want to put out to our big people; the Representatives, the Senators, the government officials; what can we do to make life better for our precious jewelry?"

Meanwhile, the entity early this week joined nations of the world in commemorating the Day of the African Child in KakataCity, Margibi County under the theme "Education For All Children In Africa, The Time Is Now."

Giving an overview of the program, Rev. Dowah said the gathering was meant to commemorate the Day of the African Child, which came about as the result of the Soweto's Uprising where children in South Africa were advocating for their right to education in their own language.

"So, this day has been set aside to celebrate what we now call the Day of the African Child, the basic freedom, the fundamental freedom that you enjoying today children then gave their lives under the Apathetic Regime in South Africa when they stood up for their rights, children were gunned down by South African soldiers," he stated.

According to him, as the result of the advocacy of the children of South Africa, people are talking about the rights of all children to education.

Rev. Dowah cautioned the children not to take their freedoms lightly as something that was given to them not on a silver platter, but on the blood of their brothers and sisters then.