Ghana: Ensuring Peace in Ghana's 2024 Elections - a Collective Responsibility

To maintain peace during the elections, Professor Ahenkan emphasized the need for security preparedness, peace messaging, and responsible leadership. He encouraged political leaders and influencers to promote peace and discourage violence.

Professor Albert Ahenkan, of the University of Ghana Business School, delivered a keynote speech on the occasion of the Day of the African Child, emphasizing the importance of education, peace, and empowerment for Africa's future generations.

The event, held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on June 19, 2024, brought together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss the crucial role of peace and education in shaping the continent's future and the need to create a peaceful environment for the 2024 elections in Ghana.

He highlighted the significance of the Day of the African Child, which serves as a reminder of the trials and triumphs of Africa's past and a beacon of hope for its future. He emphasized the need to commit to the rights and well-being of every African child, acknowledging that they are the heartbeat of the continent's nations and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

He noted that the challenges facing African children include a lack of access to education, healthcare, and protection. He emphasized the importance of education as the cornerstone of a child's development and the foundation of a prosperous society.

He also stressed the need for inclusive and equitable education, access to healthcare, protection from abuse and exploitation, and empowerment through participation in social, economic, and political processes.

Professor Ahenkan called upon government, civil society, the private sector, and individuals to reaffirm their commitment to the rights and well-being of African children.

He emphasized the need for collective effort, determination, and unwavering commitment to create a continent where every child is educated, healthy, protected, and empowered.

In the 2024 Elections, he highlighted the significance of peace as the foundation of a thriving nation. He emphasized that peace is not just the absence of conflict but also the presence of justice, security, and well-being. As Ghana approaches the 2024 elections, it is essential to recognize the importance of peace and work collectively to ensure it.

The professor outlined several key actions to ensure peace before the elections, including education and awareness, inclusive dialogue, and strengthening institutions. He stressed the need for robust, transparent, and impartial electoral institutions and the importance of trust in these institutions.

After the elections, accepting results, accountability, and justice are crucial in preventing conflict and building trust in the electoral process. He emphasized the key role of media in shaping public perception and must commit to fair and unbiased reporting.

Professor Ahenkan emphasized that ensuring peace is a collective responsibility that involves every Ghanaian, including parents, teachers, religious leaders, and community members. He encouraged the engagement of religious and traditional leaders in peace-building initiatives and sought their support in promoting harmony.

He urged Ghanaians to commit to fostering a culture of peace, respect, and unity, empowering the youth to contribute to peace-building efforts. Together, they can ensure that the 2024 elections are a testament to the strength of Ghana's democracy and the resilience of its people.

