Ghana: Elections 2024 - Mahama Promises to Investigate and Recover State Lands Sold Off By Akufo-Addo-Bawumia Administration

Former President and Flagbearer of the NDC says one of his top priorities would be to launch thorough investigations into the disposal of state lands and properties by the current government.

Former President John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government of selling off state lands and properties at an unprecedented rate.

Mahama took to his Facebook wall on June 20, 2024, to express his concerns about the government's management of state assets, and promised to address these problems if elected president in the upcoming polls.

He promised to launch a thorough investigation into the government's handling of state lands and properties.

"The Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government is disposing off state lands and properties at an unprecedented rate. When elected, my administration will prioritize the investigation and re-possession of these lands," Mahama said.

His allegations come at a time when concerns about transparency in the management of state assets are becoming too many.