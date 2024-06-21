Africa: Ramaphosa Underscores Need for Stronger Partnership Between South Africa, Nigeria

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, on Thursday in Johannesburg, underscored the need for a stronger partnership between Nigeria and his country.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Thursday that Ramaphosa stated this during a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Johannesburg.

He said that Ramaphosa thanked Tinubu for honouring the invitation to attend his inauguration for a second term in office.

"Thank you so much for coming for the inauguration. I was very happy to see my brother at the ceremony," the South African President said.

President Tinubu said that Ramaphosa's inaugural speech captured most of the challenges African countries face and the need for more collaboration among leaders and citizens to provide solutions.

"I really enjoyed your speech at the ceremony. I was delighted to listen to you. We have lots of issues in common, and we need to work more closely together. It was a good celebration," Tinubu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term on June 14, following an agreement for a government of national unity between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance. (NAN)