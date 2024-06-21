Nigeria: Water Resources Ministry Lists Four Preventive Measures of Cholera Outbreak

....swings into action, analyze water quality

As cholera outbreak ravages some States, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has swung into action to carry out water analysis in order to safeguard Nigerians and curtail the spread, which already the disease had killed 30 people.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi, said the Ministry is deeply concerned about the outbreak of cholera in some States of the Federation resulting in the death of 30 persons which attests to the severity of the situation.

The statement reads in part, "Cholera is a highly infectious disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

"It is a waterborne disease that spreads rapidly in conditions where clean water and proper sanitation are lacking. The primary mode of transmission is through the ingestion of contaminated water or food. Symptoms of cholera include vomiting, profuse dehydration, and diarrhea (rice water stools), which can lead to death if not properly treated.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and their loved ones.

"In response to this outbreak, the Ministry has dispatched a team from the National Water Quality Reference Laboratories in Lagos, Enugu, and Sokoto to collect water samples and investigate the presence of the causative organism (Vibrio cholerae) in the hotspot areas.

"Furthermore, the Ministry through the WASH in Emergency Technical Working Group (WiETWG), is urgently reaching out to States' Technical Working Groups and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agencies (RUWASSAs), where applicable, to holistically address the outbreak.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Prior to the outbreak, the National WASH in Emergency Technical Working Group had trained the

States' working groups on preparedness, prevention, and response mechanisms, as well as on hygiene promotion and water safety planning approaches to prevent and respond to cholera outbreaks.

"Expectedly, these states have intensified similar sensitization efforts in their respective communities to reduce the number of cholera cases. They are also promoting the campaign against open defecation, which is a means of transmitting this deadly disease.

"We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves and their families from the infection through the following measures:

- Boil or treat drinking water before consumption.

- Wash your hands with soap under running and clean water regularly, especially before eating and after using the toilet.

- Wash fruits and vegetables with safe water and salt before eating.

-Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any symptoms of cholera, such as vomiting, profuse dehydration, and diarrhoea (rice water stools).

"The Ministry will continue to provide updates as received from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and our response efforts as the situation evolves.

"Together, we can overcome this challenge and prevent the further loss of lives."