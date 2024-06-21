Central Africa: UNFPA Equatorial Guinea and the French Cultural Center in Malabo Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Youth

press release

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea — The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the French Cultural Center (Institut Français de Guinée Équatoriale, IFGE) in Malabo have solidified a strategic partnership aimed at addressing the needs of adolescents and young people in Equatorial Guinea. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marks a significant milestone in both organizations' commitment to youth empowerment.

The partnership leverages the IFGE's expertise in education, culture, and youth empowerment with UNFPA's specialization in sexual and reproductive health, gender equality, and youth development. By combining their strengths, the two organizations aim to create a more profound and positive impact on the lives of young people in the country.

The French Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, his Excellency Mr. Laurent Polonceaux, whose presence at the event underscored France's support for the collaboration, emphasized the importance of joint initiatives in empowering youth.

"This strategic partnership we are sealing today represents a significant milestone for UNFPA, as it reinforces our joint commitment to address the needs of adolescents and young people in Equatorial Guinea," stated Mrs Hind Jalal, the UNFPA Resident Representative during the signing ceremony.

The partnership will manifest through a series of activities hosted at the French Cultural Center. These activities will include awareness-raising talks on crucial topics such as sexual and reproductive health, HIV prevention, gender-based violence prevention, and life skills development. Additionally, workshops, seminars, and conferences will be organized to foster youth participation, dialogue, and empowerment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central Africa West Africa Equatorial Guinea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The collaboration will also involve the celebration of relevant United Nations international days, including International Women's Day, World Population Day, International Youth Day, International Day of the Girl Child, and the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. These observances aim to raise awareness and public support for these critical issues.

By increasing knowledge and awareness among young people, improving their access to quality services and information, empowering them to make informed decisions, and strengthening coordination among stakeholders, this partnership seeks to create a brighter future for the youth of Equatorial Guinea.

Both UNFPA and the IFGE have expressed their commitment to working closely together to ensure the success and mutual benefit of this collaboration for all young people in the country.