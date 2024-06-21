Nigeria: Police Order Investigation As Gunmen Kill Petty Trader in Ekiti

Tragedy struck in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State as a middle-aged petty trader and Point of Sale (PoS) operator, popularly called Alfa Taofeek was shot dead in his shop.

Alfa Taofeek was killed by the gunmen in his shop located around Ori Apata/Teaching Hospital in the Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti.

The killing came just two days after a ticketing agent of the Okada Riders Association in the state was shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

However, the state's Commissioner of Police, SP Adenitan Akinwale has ordered an investigation into the killing.

LEADERSHIP gathered that his assailants stormed the deceased's shop around 7am in the morning on a motorbike after opening his shop for the day's business.

A source close to the area said, "They took his money, phones and other valuables after shooting him and ran away. Though, I did not witness the incident, but we all came out on hearing the gunshot fired at Alfa Taofeek.

"He was shot at the lower part of his abdomen and lost quite a lot of blood, part of it you can see in and around the shop before he was rushed to the Teaching Hospital where he gave up the ghost".

The source who did not want her name in the print described the deceased as gentleman who is working hard to fend for his family.

"Last week, he told me he could not travel for Sallah because there was no money spend".

Some residents who besieged the scene called on the police to halt such killings in the Ado Ekiti, the state's capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident.

Abutu said, "Immediately we got the information, we mobilised our men to the scene. The man was found lying down in a pool of his blood and was moved to the general hospital where he was confirmed dead. His body has been deposited in the morgue.

"Right now, the Commissioner of Police has ordered investigation into the incident to ensure that the criminals are arrested and brought to justice."