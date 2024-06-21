Nigeria: Police to Vacate Rivers LG Secretariats After Court Judgement - IGP

The inspector general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will vacate the local government secretariats in Rivers State after a Court judgement on the controversy over tenure of local government council chairmen in the State.

The IGP stated this at a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja on Thursday.

The IGP further stated that the occupation of the local government secretariats by Policemen was to ensure peace and order and not to intimidate anyone even as he further directed the continuation of the police barricade on the secretariats to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

He said the police will continue to occupy the secretariats until a court of competent jurisdiction delivers judgement on the local government chairmanship tenure crisis in the State.

The IGP, who also spoke on the controversy over the recruitment of constables and the allegations by the Police Service Commission (PSC) against him, said the management of the Force will not sit idly and watch questionable and untrainable persons recruited into the Police Force.

He insisted that the Nigeria Police Force is a specialised institution that is not meant for all Nigerians.