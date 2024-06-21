Nigeria: Super Eagles Drop Eight Places in FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles have dropped in ranking after two poor results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped eight places in the FIFA rankings since the last update on 4 April. During this period, the Eagles struggled in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, drawing 1-1 with South Africa on 7 June and losing 1-2 to Benin on 10 June.

Following these setbacks, their new manager, Finidi George, resigned after the Nigeria Football Federation announced its intention to hire a new foreign technical adviser. It's clear that the Eagles have had a challenging month, compounded by a social media rant from Victor Osimhen directed at Finidi. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has yet to address this issue.

Eagles in FIFA rankings since 1992

When FIFA first released its ranking on December 31, 1992, Nigeria's Super Eagles were ranked 13th. The team achieved their highest-ever rank of No. 5 in April 1994, just before their first World Cup appearance, and right after winning the Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Zambia 2-1 in the final on April 10, 1994.

After being eliminated by Italy in the second round of the World Cup, the team fell to No. 10 in the world.

Here are the dates when the Super Eagles were in the top 10:

No. 5: 19 April, 1994

No. 7 : 17 May, 1994

No. 10: 13 September, 1994

No. 9: 22 November, 2006

No. 9: 18 December, 2006

No. 9: 17 January, 2007

Their lowest rank came in November 1999, when the Eagles fell to No. 82 in the world. Following their recent loss to Benin, who are ranked 91st globally, the Eagles risk a further decline until their AFCON qualifiers, which are set to begin in September 2024.

Morocco lead Africa and Argentina rule the world

In Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Cote d'Ivoire each improved one spot, while Senegal dropped one spot. The Atlas Lions are the highest-ranked African team at No. 12, followed by Senegal's Teranga Lions at 18, Egypt's Pharaohs at 36, the African champions Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire at 37, and the Super Eagles rounding out Africa's top five at 38.

Liberia are the best movers in the new release, moving from 152nd place to 142 on the back of a draw away against Namibia and an away win over Sao Tome and Principe.

According to the FIFA release, "the top three, however, remain unshakeable. Argentina (1st) retains their place at the summit, with France (2nd) and Belgium (3rd) hot on their heels. But there is movement behind them, as Brazil (4th, up 1) and England (5th, down 1) swap places.

"Meanwhile, Portugal (6th), the Netherlands (7th), and Spain (8th) consolidate their spots in the top ten, while Croatia (9th, up 1) overtake Italy (10th, down 1), who nonetheless hold onto a place among the leading pack."

These rankings are expected to change further this month, with the Euro Championship and Copa America taking place.