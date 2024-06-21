Nigeria: Army Acquires New Aircraft, 'BELL UH 1-H' to Enhance Defence Capabilities

20 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army (NA) has launched its first batch of new aircrafts, BELL UH 1-H. to enhance its operational effectiveness.

The acquisition of the aircraft is sequeal to the partnership with reputable stakeholders in the Defence and Security Industry for the procurement of requisite equipment and platforms for the army.

This has marked a significant milestone in the development of the Nigerian Army Aviation's capacity to provide air support to ground operations.

The two aircrafts, BELL UH 1-H, were formally handed over to the Nigerian Army at a ceremony held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja while receiving the aircraft noted that the procurement of the aircraft BELL UH 1-H are part of the ongoing efforts by the Federal Govemment to enhance the Defence Capabilities and improve the operational effectiveness of the armed forces of Nigeria.

Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja pledged to modernize the NA's aviation portfolio, personnel and to integrate advanced training and unmanned operations in various ways across the fleet will take delivery of these platforms today in Abuja.

The Nigerian Army is currently setting up its aviation branch with plans to acquire modernized manned helicopters for autonomous platforms by such groups as the Textron Aerosonde UAS, Ziyan UAS Blowfish thus, giving pilots greater standoff from enemy threats.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.