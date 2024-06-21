Nigeria: 154 Security Operatives Killed in One Year - NANS

20 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Thursday, condemned attacks and killings of security operatives, particularly men of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police Force.

The students' body said no fewer than 154 military and police officers were killed by non-state actors between March, 2023 and March 2024.

The NANS' Senate President, Henry Okunomo, flanked by Clerk of the Senate, AbdulYekinn Odunayo, said this while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday, Ogun State.

Okunomo said it is "deeply troubling" to Nigerians to unleash terror on security operatives who are saddled with the duties to protect them.

He said although some of the operatives have been caught up in human rights abuses, such grievances should be addressed through peaceful and lawful means.

He urged community leaders, civil society organizations, and citizens to join them in condemning the attacks and fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect with security operatives.

He said, "As students and future leaders of this nation, we must advocate for constructive and peaceful avenues to address grievances. It is crucial to engage in dialogue, report misconduct through the appropriate channels, and work towards systemic reforms that can enhance the accountability and professionalism of our security forces.

"We call upon community leaders, civil society organizations, and all citizens to join us in condemning these attacks. We urge everyone to foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect with our security operatives. Let us remember that they are our brothers, sisters, friends, and neighbors who are fulfilling a critical role in our society.

"We are also using this opportunity to call on the leadership of the army and the police to caution their men against human rights abuse. We have witnessed with regret the involvement of military and police officers in civil matters such as land disputes, debt recovery, abuse of students, among others."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.