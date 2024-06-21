Nigeria: Cholera Spreads to Ogun, Kills 62-Year-Old Woman

Ravaging cholera outbreak has hit Ogun State, killing one and leaving about five others hospitalised.

Already, the epidemic has killed 21 in Lagos State with over 400 cases recorded.

Daily Trust gathered the deceased is a 62-year-old woman in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Locals said the woman caught the disease while tending to an infected child, now hospitalised.

Five persons have already been hospitalised in the community, sources said.

Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North LGA, is one of the epicenters of cholera disease in the state.

Our correspondent reports that when Ogun recorded 12 deaths from cholera outbreak last year, the epidemic began in Ijebu Igbo with 217 cases.

Dr. Kunle Ashimi, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ogun State, confirmed the spread of cholera to the state at a press conference on Thursday in Abeokuta.

"As of today, cholera has been reported in 30 states, including Ogun State, with at least 30 deaths nationwide. We pray for the souls of the departed," he said.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, also confirmed that "there is an outbreak in Ijebu Igbo."