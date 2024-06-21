Nigeria: Tinubu Returns to Abuja From South Africa

20 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah and Leadership News

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after attending the inauguration of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg.

The President arrived in the Nigerian capital at approximately 5.30pm on Thursday.

He had departed from Lagos on Wednesday, where he celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir festival since departing Abuja previous Friday.

The Nigerian leader joined other African heads of state to witness the inauguration of Ramaphosa for a second term as South Africa's president.

During his brief stay, President Tinubu held private talks with Ramaphosa, who visited him at his hotel.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.