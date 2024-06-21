Nigeria: Tinubu Returns to Abuja From South Africa

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after attending the inauguration of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg.

The President arrived in the Nigerian capital at approximately 5.30pm on Thursday.

He had departed from Lagos on Wednesday, where he celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir festival since departing Abuja previous Friday.

The Nigerian leader joined other African heads of state to witness the inauguration of Ramaphosa for a second term as South Africa's president.

During his brief stay, President Tinubu held private talks with Ramaphosa, who visited him at his hotel.