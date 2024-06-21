Ghana: Elections 2024 - Mahama Promises to Ban Mining in Forest Reserves

On a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, has pledged to protect Ghana's forest reserves by banning mining activities in these areas.

He underscored the need for responsible mineral resource management, ensuring that exploration and extraction do not harm Ghana's vegetative cover.

Delivering a speech at a public lecture at Christian Service University in Kumasi, on June 20, 2024, the former president said that Ghana's forest reserves are more valuable than any mineral resources beneath them and will not condone any activities that lead to their depletion.

"I will ban all mining in forest reserves because I believe that many of the trees in the reserves, which are more than 700 years old, are more precious assets than any mineral that lies beneath them," Mahama said.

He further promised to prioritize responsible mining, clean up water sources polluted by illegal mining activities, and restore them to their previous state.

The issue of illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey in Ghana, has become a debated topic in this year's election, particularly since President Akufo-Addo's administration has been unable to effectively address the problem, resulting in widespread water pollution and causing health issues.