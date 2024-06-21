Nigeria: Saudi Arabia to Begin Issuance of Visas for 2025 Hajj in February

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that visa issuance for intending pilgrims for the Hajj pilgrimage will commence on February 19, 2025.

This announcement was made during an event marking the end of the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

The kingdom revealed that the airlift for next year's Hajj will begin in April 2025.

A statement by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) revealed that Saudi Arabia fixed September 4, 2024, for the commencement of preliminary and preparatory meetings with service providers for next year's Hajj.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of NAHCON, Jalal Arabi, said Nigeria would maintain its quota of 95,000 for the 2025 Hajj operation.

Arabi, during a post-Arafah stakeholders' meeting, assured that Nigeria would commence arrangements for next year's Hajj in line with Saudi authorities' Hajj timeline.

He called upon the states and tour operators to enlighten their pilgrims on this timeline and to adhere to it accordingly.

The chairman of NAHCON's committee on the movement of pilgrims, Dr Aliyu Tanko, said with the support of the Saudi authorities, the commission was able to overcome most of the challenges anticipated during the Hajj.