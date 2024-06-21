Nigeria: Cervical Cancer - Nigeria Vaccinates 7m Girls in 2 Weeks - Gavi

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and its partners have applauded the vaccination of seven million girls in Nigeria against the human papillomavirus (HPV) within two weeks.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is known to cause at least 70 percent of cervical cancers.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer among women in Nigeria and the second most frequent cancer death among women between 15 and 44 years of age. It kills some 22 women in Nigeria daily.

The HPV vaccine offers a highly effective tool for prevention, with an average success rate of 92 percent.

A statement from Gavi yesterday described it as a major breakthrough in girls' health in Nigeria, and also a critical step in protecting them from cervical cancer later in life.

Gavi said the achievement marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's fight against cervical cancer.

In October 2023, Gavi partnered with the Nigerian Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF to introduce the HPV vaccine into the national immunization program.

Gavi further expanded its collaboration with Girl Effect in May 2024 to focus on reaching girls with critical information and ensuring vaccine access.

Gavi said by vaccinating seven million girls in just two weeks, Nigeria has made significant progress towards its goal of reaching 16 million girls by 2025.

Dr. Sani Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, said the achievement is a testament to the tremendous collaboration between Gavi, the Nigerian government, and its partners.

She said, "By prioritising girls' health, we are empowering a generation and helping to save countless lives."