Nigeria: Don't Use Your Platforms to De-Market Nigeria - Govt to PR Officers

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris has called on newly inducted members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to use their platforms to promote the good image of Nigeria rather than de-market it.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the special "diamond anniversary" induction of new members for the institute, Idris accepted that there were challenges facing the nation, but noted that other countries faced their own challenges, yet they protect their own image.

The minister, who was represented by the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Jibril Ndace, said all hands must be on deck to get Nigerians out of the difficult situations bedevilling the country.

On his part, Chairman, Enforcement and Compliance Committee of the institute, Maj. Gen. Chris Olukolade (rtd), reminded the newly inducted members that they were whistle blowers of the institute and profession.

He mandated them to report anyone practicing the public relations profession who was not a member of the institute as well as anyone who employs any non registered member of the institute, insisting that they were quacks who must not be allowed to handle such positions.

Speaking while inducting the new members, President of the Institute and Chairman of council, Dr. Ike Neliaku, insisted that the institute was committed to ensuring that all quacks in the profession were gotten rid of.

Meanwhile, during a visit by members of the institute to a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, he noted that it was his desire to see a nation where everyone was working hard to ensure that Nigeria is united.

He noted that the NIPR had always made efforts in driving national unity and cohesion since its establishment in 1963, hence, everyone should emulate them and works towards the unity of Nigeria.

Neliaku said the visit to former Head of State was part of his administration's initiatives to engage critical stakeholders on issues of nation-building.

He stated that the institute's forthcoming Diamond Anniversary scheduled to hold on 27th June, 2024, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja will be a platform to celebrate outstanding Nigerians, who have contributed immensely to the success story of the country.