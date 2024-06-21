Nigeria: Cholera - Situation Worsens in Lagos As Fatalities Increase to 21

Mr Abayomi hinted on Monday that the identified cholera strain is highly aggressive and contagious.

The Lagos State Government has announced an increase in suspected cholera cases from 350 to 401 and 15 to 21 fatalities in one week.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, revealed this in a statement Thursday, noting that Lagos Island, Kosofe, and Eti Osa recorded the highest number of cases.

The statement was signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

According to the statement, Mrs Ogunyemi said the rise in Cholera cases was anticipated following the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, during which large gatherings occurred.

She, however, noted that suspected cases are subsiding across LGAs, particularly in previously affected LGAs, due to government interventions and surveillance efforts.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, had hinted on Monday that the identified cholera strain is highly aggressive and contagious, with significant potential spread and heightened by the rainy season.

Cholera is a highly contagious food and water-borne disease. It spreads through direct transmission by eating or drinking contaminated food or water and indirect transmission due to poor sanitation and lack of handwashing.

Symptoms of cholera include acute, painless, watery diarrhoea of sudden onset, with or without vomiting. It may be associated with nausea, profuse vomiting and fever.

Response

Mrs Ogunyemi further noted that the government, through the ministry of health and other sister agencies, is maintaining rigorous surveillance and monitoring of the situation and implementing planned programmes to curb the spread.

She noted: "The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Environment and its agency, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, continues to collect samples of water sources, food, and beverages to identify the source of contamination.

"We have also intensified our surveillance activities in communities, particularly affected local government areas, to address the situation head-on.

"We are also working with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education as well as the Ministry of Tertiary Education to ensure all precautions are taken in our schools to protect children and scholars as they return. Residents must, however, remain vigilant, practice good hand hygiene, and participate in community sanitation activities to stop the spread of cholera."

She advised that citizens seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as watery diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, general malaise, and fever, stressing that cholera treatment is free at all public health facilities.

Mrs Ogunyemi acknowledged the support from local, national, and international partners, including UNICEF, WHO, NCDC, NIMR, Red Cross, and others in combating the outbreak.

"Appreciation is also extended to the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab scientists, environmental health officers, Water Corporation officers, surveillance officers, heads of agencies, members of PHEOC, and volunteers who are working around the clock to combat the disease and keep Lagos safe," she said.

Cholera prevention

NCDC noted in its latest advisory that cholera can be prevented by ensuring access to safe, potable drinking water, proper sanitation and waste disposal, and appropriate hygiene, including handwashing.

It noted that raw fruits and vegetables, food from street vendors, and raw or undercooked seafood should be avoided.

To reduce the risk of cholera, the NCDC advised the public to "ensure that water is boiled and stored in a clean and covered container before drinking, practice good personal hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap under clean running water.

"Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser if soap and clean water are not available. Ensure that food is well cooked before consumption. Only consume raw food such as fruits and vegetables, after washing thoroughly with safe water."

It also advised against open defecation and indiscriminate refuse dumping. It urged residents to ensure proper waste disposal and frequent clearing of sewage.

"If you or anyone you know experiences sudden watery diarrhoea, please do not self-medicate; visit a healthcare facility immediately," it noted.